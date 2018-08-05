Attorney wants fraud investigation for Chaguanas Borough Corporation

AN employee of the Transport Division of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation has filed a pre-action protocol letter against the corporation, alleging fraud, misconduct, and calling for the removal of the division’s foreman.

In a letter dated July 9, attorney Richard Jaggasar says the current foreman was promoted ahead of others in the division and uses his position to intimidate, threaten and abuse employees.

A group of workers met with Jaggasar in front of the corporation’s building in Chaguanas on Friday before the letter was hand delivered to chief executive officer, Jameel Ameerlal.

In the letter, Jaggasar said the corporation has failed to provide a safe and secure working environment. He outlined several incidents which, he said, where caused directly by the foreman.

In one incident on April 7, an employee reported that his supervisor came to his home and told him he came to check whether any corporation vehicles or equipment were at his house. He said the foreman threatened several employees and refused to allow them to sign into the corporation’s log book.

On July 3, a petition calling for the foreman’s immediate removal was signed by 30 of the 32 employees of the division.

Jaggasar also said a checker at the corporation, who has not been to work for the past three years, continues to be paid a fortnightly salary. He said the checker is responsible for preparing pay sheets and has been paying himself for the three years.

Jaggasar has also written to president of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), James Lambert, calling on him to meet with workers and address their concerns.

He said the union has failed to act on the workers' behalf and the workers no longer have confidence in the NUGFW.

He said the union needs to ensure that the corporation adheres to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Newsday reached out to Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodan who said that at 2.30pm, neither he nor Ameerlal had received any document from Jaggasar or the employees. He said although the issue of promotions does not fall within his purview, he would be open to looking into any issues raised by the workers.