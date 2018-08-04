The Onlé menu

Dariel Charles of Onle Caterers.

GARY CARDINEZ

PLANNING an event just became easier with the launch of TT Online Catering Directory. The man behind this bold move is young entrepreneur Dariel Charles and his company Onle Caterers. He told Newsday the directory provides event planners, corporate entities and individuals with a list of registered caterers with just one click.

“All you have to do is fill out a form stating what kind of event and what you need, and every interested registered caterer will answer to your need. It is then up to you to choose who you want to work with.”

Charles said he has about 60 registered caterers and is looking forward to many more joining the network.

The Online Catering Directory was launched on July 21 at 63 on Ariapita Avenue, and catered for 60 specially invited guests.

Each guest was asked to critique and review the samples with their ratings, from one to eight stars.

Chef Joshua Frederick from Gourmet Hospitality presented balsamic beef crostini and grilled chicken teriyaki skewers.

Mother Daughter Cakes and Catering went all out in “keeping it local” and presented coconut curried chicken served with garlic buttered flat bread. Also on the menu were cheese-stuffed meatballs served with three dipping sauces, along with passion fruit cupcakes filled with dark chocolate and passion fruit sauce. Kimas Cuisine offered piping-hot pizzas with chicken pine, beef pine, beef salami, chicken salami and vegetarian toppings.

Chownation’s wine chow was especially interesting. It was a mixture of pineapples, mangoes, five fingers and plums in a Julie mango wine and chowcolado, a pineapple chow mixed with coconut liqueur.

According to WendyAnn Primus-Rush of Chownation, all the sauces and wines are made locally.

Snaqqle was the closer at the launch with its brand of desserts, including marshmallows made of red velvet, ponche de creme and cookies and cream. Also served was ponche de creme, baileys, coconut and cheese cake fudges, rum and pineapple jub jub, tamarind balls and bene cakes.