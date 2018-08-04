Teen arrested after car theft

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was among two people arrested early yesterday after they beat and robbed a 60-year-old man.

The man told police he was driving his Nissan AD Wagon in Santa Rosa at about midnight when he picked up the two would-be bandits.

He told police when he got to Hamilton Siding Road in Wallerfield, one of the men ordered him to stop the car.

The two pulled the driver out of the car and started beating him.

He managed to escape into the nearby bush, and the men drove off. Police on patrol intercepted the car about 20 minutes later. Two male suspects, one 17 and the other 22, were arrested.