Sports Ministry aids TT netballers for World Cup qualifier

President of the TT Netball Association Dr Patricia Butcher speaks at the San Fernando Netball League opening recently.

THE Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs has come to the assistance of the TT Netball Association (TTNA), by giving over $100,000 to the National Sporting Organisation for the upcoming Americas World Cup Qualifier in Barbados from August 26 to September 2.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe along with other Ministry and Sport Company of TT (SporTT) officials met with the president of the TTNA Dr Patricia Butcher and other TTNA officials at the Ministry in St Clair, on Monday.

A press release by the Ministry of Sport said, “On top of the agenda was a request for state support toward the TTNA’s participation in the Americas World Cup Qualifier.

Discussions also centred on the current, as well as future plans the association had for netball in TT. The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs committed to assisting the association with the costs associated with accommodation, airfare and umpire fees to the tune of $117,000.

“It should be noted that as of July 23, the TTNA had only been 65 per cent compliant with SporTT guidelines for funding given that their audited financials for the years 2016 and 2017 were outstanding. At the meeting on Monday, the 2016 audited financials were presented to SporTT. TTNA’s 2017 financials still remain outstanding, however at the meeting Dr Butcher committed to have this submitted in the ensuing weeks.

“Guided by the Ministry’s policy (on) values of integrity, transparency and accountability, the Minister urged the TTNA and by extension all other sporting bodies to ensure that their financial documents are up to date. Cudjoe also called upon all sporting organisations to be compliant with the Ministry’s and SporTT’s guidelines for accessing Government funding.”