Remand prisoners get cricket gear from WI players

Rayad Emrit

REMAND prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove have received cricket gear previously worn by some international cricket stars.

The presentation was made on Thursday to the inmates by TT all-rounder Rayad Emrit.

Emrit and other West Indies cricketers visited the inmates two weeks ago and played a friendly match with them at the Maximum Security Prison. Afterwards, the cricketers promised to provide used gear for the inmates.

Yesterday, Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson said the prison had developed a cricket development programme for inmates and officers which involves playing cricket and coaching.

He said the prisoners got some cricket pads, helmets and gloves. Some were custom-made and were previously worn by the cricketers.

After presenting the gear, Emrit, who will be competing in the Caribbean Premier League with Guyana Amazon Warriors this year, spoke with the inmates and told them how he started from humble beginnings. He spoke glowingly of his father and how he felt when his father bought his first cricket bat and said he never dreamt he would reach that level.

Emrit said he has played for eight franchises around the world including in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Canada and Afghanistan. He told the prisoners there is always hope, and to make use of their opportunities.

In response, one of the prisoners, identified only as Ryan, thanked Emrit and the West Indies team for their gear and said, “Change must come from within and it does not matter how well you play, you have to change from inside to make yourself a better person.”