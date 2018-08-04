Pan, fun and run at Emancipation 5K

SHURLAN Williams dethroned Kelvin Johnson on Wednesday to win the 16th annual Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K in Sangre Grande. Williams crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 25 second, to beat an impressive field and claim the $700 first prize. Settling for second place just three seconds behind was Guyana’s Kelvin Johnson (16:28) who received $400. In third place was Nicholas Romany (16:38) who copped $300.

Top long distance runner Tonya Nero was in a league of her own in the female division, outclassing the field to prevail in 19 minutes and 58 seconds. Rounding off the top three were Chantel Lemaitre (22:05) and Alyssa Lockhart (23:17). The cash prizes were the same for the female runners.

The event attracted a large number of participants and featured an entertaining performance from Panorama semi-finalist Jay Notes Steel Orchestra alongside Hilltoppers. The youthful band was well received by those in attendance with one couple beginning to dance to their rendition of Voice’s Soca Monarch winner Year for Love.

A heavy downpour delayed the prize-giving but it was another successful year for one of the east region’s top 5K events.

Freedom Run results:

Male Open

1. Shurlan Williams 16:25

2. Kelvin Johnson 16:28

3. Nicholas Romany 16:38

Female Open

1. Tonya Nero 19:58

2. Chantel Lemaitre 22:05

3. Alyssa Lockhart 23:17

Largest group – Sweaters touring team

Age group winner

5-9 male – Micah Eudovique

5-9 female – Chennai Moore

10-12 male – Jousha Gonzales

10-12 female – Hannah Heath

13-16 male – Kareem Ramjohn

13-16 female – Brineal Paponnette

17-25 male – Anthony Phillip

17-25 female – Nicole Agard

26-35 male – Francois Joseph

26-35 female – Mellisa Poliah-Lockhart

36-45 male – Lionel Dandrade

36-45 female – Shardie Mahabir

46-55 male – Oneil Paponnette

46-55 female – Allison Thomas

56-65 male – Aldwyn King

56-65 female – Suzzannah Joefield

66 and over male – Anthony Bruin

66 and over female – Shirley Hazzard

Youngest participant – Chennai Moore (5 years)

Oldest participant – Sarran Hanooman (81years)

Fastest pacewalker – Dennisford Pajsee