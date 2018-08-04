Marijuana tea dad being investigated

CHAIRMAN of the Children’s Authority Hanif Benjamin yesterday confirmed that the authority has begun its own investigation into the living condition of two children whose father fed them marijuana tea in an effort to remedy their asthma.

Speaking after the signing of a memorandum at the Ministry of National Security offices on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain, Benjamin said while he did not want to pre-empt the investigation, he could confirm that officials from the authority visited the man’s house yesterday and conducted an assessment of the living condition of the children.

Benjamin also said that the authority operates independently of any police investigation and is interested in securing the legal and social well-being of children. The MoU signing yesterday was to formalise the Authority’s interaction with the Ministry’s counter-trafficking unit.

“Once we get a report, our internal mechanisms kick into place at once. Our investigation team is in fact on location as we speak, so we are actively involved in this case. They are on the field right now.

“There are two investigations. Our mandate is to care and protect, so we will be looking to see if the children are in need of care and protection. Once that has been substantiated. The police deals with the criminal arm to bring charges. In this case, the police started their own investigation and reached out to the authority and we will continue it,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin added that while the authority could not bring charges against anyone, they are prepared to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the children.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old man appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar in San Fernando charged with possession of marijuana.

The man told the magistrate he brewed the drugs as a tea and gave it to his children to drink to help relieve their asthma. He was later fined.