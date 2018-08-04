Man on remand to be charged with murder

A 60-YEAR-OLD South Oropouche man who is in the remand prison charged with firearm-related offences is expected to be slapped with an additional charge of murder.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave police instructions yesterday to formally charge the man with the capital offence.

The instruction came after legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis, an attorney of Homicide Bureau (Region III), submitted a file to Honore-Paul’s office. Police are expected to charge him over the weekend for the shooting death of 29-year-old labourer Andrews James.

Police said at around 3.40 am on June 2, James was walking along Silver Stream Road in Aripero Village, South Oropouche, near his home when a man shot him in the abdomen, then ran off, leaving James on the road.James was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and warded in the Intensive Care Unit, but died on June 8.

South-western Division police had arrested the murder accused on the day of the shooting.

Once charged, he will appear before a Siparia magistrate.