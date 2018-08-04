Increase in child trafficking

THERE has been a marked increase in the number of children trafficked through TT for the year thus far compared to those received last year, according to Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) Alana Wheeler during a signing ceremony at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street yesterday.

Responding to questions by reporters Wheeler said four children have been recovered by officers of the CTU compared to only one child for the period last year. She attributed this increase in recovery to improved communication between various stakeholders and greater efforts to raise awareness into the seriousness of trafficking.

“For the year 2018 we have already investigated four cases of child trafficking involving one male minor and three female minors. These victims range from ages 15 to 17 years.

“The Counter Trafficking Unit looks forward to future collaborations with the Children’s Authority to successfully execute it’s mandate and responsibilities under the trafficking of persons act.”

Chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanif Benjamin expressed praised the Ministry of National Security for it’s commitment to the well-being of children and urged the public to recommit themselves to looking out for children and securing their well-being.

He said the formalisation of relations with the Children’s Authority was a mark of progress in the fight against child trafficking and said all children were entitled to the same right of protection and safety from abuse. For his part Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Vel Lewis said the signing of the memorandum was aimed at strengthening relations with the Children’s Authority and formalising cooperation with one of the region’s largest bodies aimed at child protection.