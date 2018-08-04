‘GHOST’ FLEES Spooked by $22m fraud investigation

A 30-YEAR-OLD Arima man with dual citizenship has fled to Canada to escape 101 charges of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

The man, who was born in Canada but returned to this country 15 years ago and was granted TT citizenship, was described yesterday as one of the ghost beneficiaries of the $22.5-million larceny from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.

In this case, a “ghost” is described as a person not employed with the regional corporation but still paid salaries. Police sources said the man fled the country in June and on his immigration documents indicated his desire to never return to this country.

The man, who was supposed to be arrested last week Thursday along with ten others, was reportedly tipped off. When police went to his Arima home last week Thursday, they were told he had gone to Canada.

They contacted the Immigration Department and records revealed he did in fact travel to Canada and did not give an intended address on his arrival in that country.

Legal officer Sgt Bryon Daniel and the Anti Corruption Investigations Bureau contacted the Central Authority to liaise with police in Canada so the man’s photo and personal information can be given to Canadian police in an effort to locate, arrest and extradite him back to TT to face the charges.

The Central Authority, which is based in the Office of the Attorney General, has already begun corresponding with police in Canada. Investigators said yesterday the man was part of a scam which began in 2011 and ended in 2017.

Ten ghost workers and two employees of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation siphoned $22.5 million out of the corporation by committing financial fraud.

Another suspect, also 30, from D’Abadie is also facing over 100 charges, but he too could not be found when police searched his home last Thursday. Up until yesterday, this “ghost” remained in hiding.

Last Wednesday, two employees and eight “ghost” workers appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on hundreds of charges as a result of the larceny of $22.5 million from the corporation.

It took at least three magistrates, the course of eight hours to read out 1,200 charges of fraud arising against the ten.

The accused appeared before magistrate Kerri Honore shortly after 9 am. Because of the number of charges, Honore asked for them to be sent to different courts where magistrates would read the charges and have them return to her court individually, where their attorneys could apply for bail on their behalf. All ten matters were adjourned to August 28.