Freed of arms, ammo charges

A MARABELLA man was acquitted on Thursday by a San Fernando jury of two counts of firearm and ammunition possession. Martin Noreiga Bain was before Justice Maria Wilson charged with possession of a firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition on February 6, 2002.

After deliberating for just under an hour, the jury returned with the not-guilty verdict in favour of Bain who was represented by attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh. According to the prosecution’s case, Insps Simon and Smith went to a house at Aripero Village in Rousillac, with a search warrant in Bain’s name.

The policemen allegedly showed him the warrant, asked if he had anything mentioned on it and he took them to a bedroom and made a confession. It was alleged that Simon lifted a mattress and a gun was found after which Bain allegedly made a second confession.

In his defence, Bain denied living in Rousillac and his lawyer questioned Simon and Smith about this, since they had arrested him at his home at Hill Crest Drive in Marabella, just nine months before the alleged incident. Bain also denied making any confessions and accused Simon of framing him with the charges of gun and ammunition possession. He insisted that Simon came with a gun, pulled it out and told him: “That is yours.”

No gun was produced at the trial because of a fire at the San Fernando Police Station in 2009, in which exhibits were destroyed. The State’s case was prosecuted by Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.