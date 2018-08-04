Driver missing after crash, bee attack in Valencia

Photo: Enrique Asson

Valencia residents are searching for the driver of a car which they found crashed into a light pole at about 7.30 am on Saturday.

The driver may have crawled out of the car to escape a swarm of bees as the crash disturbed a hive on the pole.

Residents said they heard "a bang" and screaming coming from the Eastern Main Road along the Valencia stretch.

When they came out they saw a white Toyota station-wagon abandoned at the side of the road.

They alerted police and fire officers.

The crash not only disturbed the beehive but high tension power lines were also pulled down.

The road has been temporarily closed as fire officers await TTEC and Ministry of Agriculture crews to assist with the lines and the bees.

Residents, meanwhile, continue to search for the driver who they say could not have gone far and may be badly hurt.