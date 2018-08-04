Coroner’s Inquest into fatal boating accident

A CORONER’S inquest has been ordered by the DPP into the death of Nicholas Kowlessar who was killed in a boating accident last Sunday.

A police source told Newsday yesterday that the boat involved in the fatal accident is to be photographed and statements recorded from eyewitnesses. A file, along with an autopsy report will then be taken to a coroner who would make a judgement based on the findings. If there is anything in the file that does not add up, eyewitnesses could be called to speak before the Coroner. The inquest could take about six weeks.

On Sunday last, Kowlessar was on an outing with friends down the islands off the western coast of Trinidad aboard a 20-foot pirogue. They were trying to dock at Chacachacare Island and Kowlessar jumped out of the boat with a rope in hand, trying to secure the boat. However, the came into contact with the propellers of the boat which sliced into his chest. He was taken to Coast Guard headquarters in Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, then to the St James Infirmary where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Kowlessar, 42, of St Joseph Village, San Fernando was a Marine Supervisor at AR Singh Contractors Limited in Point Fortin.