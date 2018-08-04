All PNM nominees known soon

Franklin Khan, PNM Chairman and Daniel Dookie, PNM General Secretary.

ALL nominees contesting posts in the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) internal elections on September 16 will be known soon.

This was the word yesterday from PNM general secretary Daniel Dookie.

Asked if he was standing for re-election, Dookie said he will make his decision during the period for nominations, from August 13–17.

Saying the PNM has a longstanding tradition of democracy, Dookie was confident that party members will uphold these ideals when they cast their ballots next month.

Party vice-chairman Colm Imbert said, “I am not aware that anybody has expressed an interest in any positions, except, of course, we would expect our political leader to contest the leadership of the party. That goes without saying.” Energy Minister Franklin Khan has announced he will stand for re-election as PNM chairman.

Khan stood for re-election as chairman as part of PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley’s slate in the party’s internal elections on May 18, 2014. He was first elected on March 21, 2011, after the PNM lost the May 24, 2010 general election to the People’s Partnership coalition.

Former party chairman Conrad Enill last month said he was not interested in contesting a post in next month’s elections. Enill is now the Eastern Credit Union Group CEO.