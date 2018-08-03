Transport and Cleansing win in Corporation Football

TRANSPORT and Cleansing defeated defending champions City Hall in round three of the Port of Spain Corporation Inter-Department Football Tournament 2018 at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Monday.

Transport and Cleansing got past City Hall 2-1 and are now second on the eight-team standings.

Kevin McLeod and Christopher Wilson scored for Transport and Cleansing, and Cheyne Stephen found the back of the net for the fifth-placed City Hall.

Fourth-placed Public Health also got a win in round three, edging sixth placed Western Division 4-3 with a double from Emmanuel DeFreitas. Trevor Rajkumar and Devon Jack were also on target for Public Health, with Leon Roberts, Kashief Moses and Marcel Charles responding for Western Division.

Last-placed St James Division and seventh-placed Central Market played to a 1-1 draw. Nicholas Solomon scored for St James Division and Stephen Francis got his name on the scoresheet for Central Market.

Leaders Cemeteries were held to a 1-1 draw by third placed Central/Eastern.

Sekou Long-Kujifi scored for Cemeteries and Yevan Rajpaul netted for Central/Eastern.