TKR sign partnership with NLCB

Marketing and public relations officer Susan Worrell, second from right, with Trinbago Knight Riders cricketers Amir Jangoo, from left, Kevon Cooper and Khary Pierre.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) received another boost towards retaining the Hero Caribbean Premier League title, as the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) signed a partnership with TKR for this season which is worth more than $100,000.

TKR received the good news at the NLCB Hospitality Suite at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

This is the second company that have announced its sponsorship of TKR this week, as SurePay announced its partnership with TKR on Monday.

Susan Worrell, marketing and public relations officer at NLCB said, “Today I am pleased to announce the partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders and the NLCB.

Our continued support for Trinbago Knight Riders aligns with the NLCB’s five main pillars when it comes to national sustainability and local development.

“In addition to community, education, youth and culture, sport is one of our main cornerstones and we hope to once more help Trinbago Knight Riders showcase the spirit, resilience and inspirational essence of the country.”

Worrell is hopeful that, with NLCB’s support for another year, TKR can lift the title. “We look forward to another year of success from the Trinbago Knight Riders and you all to be winners of 2018 CPL tournament,” Worrell said.

A number of players on the TKR squad were in attendance for the announcement including captain Dwayne Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre and Kevon Cooper, along with team manager Colin Borde.

Cooper said sponsorship is always essential for a winning team. “We are very happy to have NLCB on board as one of our main sponsors. Without sponsorship nothing is possible...and hopefully we could go out there and showcase our talent with NLCB on our jerseys and be very proud to represent them,” Cooper said.

General manager of TKR Paul Skinner was also thankful for the assistance from NLCB. Skinner said, “It has been awhile in the making and the Trinbago Knight Riders are once again happy to partner with the NLCB for another year.

As returning champions we are looking to repeat this year again, and these partnerships are essential in our quest to pursue our goal of remaining as champions for this year.

“I will like to thank the NLCB for partnering with us this year and being one of our official sponsors. Welcome on board and let’s go again. Let’s play, win, repeat.”