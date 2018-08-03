PSA: Caretakers should not have to defend themselves

CARETAKERS and managers at a children's home in Tacarigua continue to have struggles, after Children In Need of Supervision (CHINS) who have recently become their wards began acting up last week, attacking the caretakers and other children at the home. The workers complained of being abused by the children, and in one incident one of the children struck a manager and split her lip.

Since that incident, Newsday has received information that the managers are now being trained in methods to safely subdue the children. However, union representatives told Newsday that they may face reprimand even when doing what they are now being trained to do.

Second Vice President of the Public Services Association Ian Murray, once again insisted that Government hire trained professionals to handle the children in cases of extreme situations.

"The caretakers should not have to defend themselves against violent children," Murray said.

"They have tried training managers in the past, but, for one thing, it is not part of their job spec, and for another, if you practice what you are taught, and the child gets injured, you can still get in trouble."

Murray related an incident in another home where a teacher was accused of hitting a child, and was put on suspension pending investigation. That was two years ago. The home has since reportedly been in the final processes of shutting down and the investigation into the situation has still not been completed, according to Murray.

Children's Authority chairman, Hanniff Benjamin, told Newsday via email, each home has a duty to equip itself with adequately trained professionals to treat with the children in their care.