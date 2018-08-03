Prof Dale Webber is new UWI, Mona campus principal

Professor Dale Webber has been appointed campus principal at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona Campus.

Webber's appointment became effective August 1, 2018, the same date on which Professor Ian Boxill was appointed the new deputy campus principal at Mona.

Announcing the change in leadership, The UWI said Webber’s appointment was approved by Chancellor Robert Bermudez in April, on behalf of the University Council while Boxill’s nomination for appointment was accepted at the University Finance and General Purposes Committee meeting in June.

Webber previously held the post of Pro Vice-Chancellor, Graduate Studies and Research. The university said, "He has had a distinguished career in Coastal Ecology and Environmental Management and a strong and consistent record of teaching, graduate supervision, administration and research excellence which spans 30 years of service with The UWI."

Boxill was described as having been "an outstanding administrator and leader at The UWI for over 25 years." Prior to his appointment as Deputy Principal, Boxill was Dean in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The university also conveyed its "sincere gratitude" to Webber's predecessor, Professor Archibald McDonald and Boxill's predecessor, Professor Ishenkumba Kahwa for their distinguished service to the campus.