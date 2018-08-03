No firm date for completion of contract for CoP

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon yesterday refuted speculation that the contract for new Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith will be made available to him by next week.

Dillon said the contract first has to be drawn up, negotiated and accepted before Griffith assumes duty to lead the TT Police Service.

He said he could not say when the negotiations will begin but he assured that it will be done over a reasonable period of time so that the new top CoP could be in office and begin his duties.

Asked by Newsday if Griffith readily accepts the proposed contract and begins work shortly if it would mean that the acting commissioner will proceed on his pre-retirement.

Dillon said, “the Acting CoP could revert to his substantive position of Deputy Commissioner and work until his pre-retirement date.”.

He said that the Acting CoP would officially leave the police service on August 8, 2020.