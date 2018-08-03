NLCB to refund players as Lottery Tax not yet legal

Wednesday’s lucky Lotto plus winner has even more to celebrate as the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) said today it will be refunding all players who had been subject to the Lottery Tax because the tax is not yet legal since the Act governing its application has not yet been proclaimed.

In a release the NLCB said while the lottery winnings tax was provided for in Act No. 15 of 2017 (The Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act), the date for the operationalisation of the Tax has not yet been proclaimed by the President.

Until that happens, the NLCB will revert to its old standard.

The tax had been initially applied to all winnings over $1000 as of July 30, but the NLCB said it will refund players affected.