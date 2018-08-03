Marlene backs Gary

Minister of Public Administration, Marlene Mc Donald, as she speaks to the media on her first day back to work after being hospitalised, NALIS, Port of Spain PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

PORT of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald today welcomed Parliament's approval of Gary Griffith's nomination as the next Commissioner of Police (CoP).

McDonald, who is also Public Administration Minister, missed Monday's vote in the House of Representatives on Griffith's nomination.

In an interview at her office in the Nalis building in Port of Spain, McDonald said Griffith is an "independent thinker" and someone who can "think outside of the box." While she did not participate in the debate on his nomination, she said the CoP designate must be given the opportunity to do what he can to bring crime in TT under control.

McDonald noted that Griffith will face many challenges in his new assignment, adding "I wish him Godspeed."

She hoped Griffith could play a role in returning TT to being a "kinder, gentler nation."