Marabella man freed of gun charges

A MARABELLA man was on Thursday acquitted of two counts of firearm and ammunition possession by a San Fernando jury. Martin Noreiga Bain was before Justice Maria Wilson charged with possession of a firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition on February 6, 2002.

After deliberating for just under an hour, the jury returned with the not-guilty verdict in favour of Bain who was represented by attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh. According to the prosecution, Inspectors Simon and Smith went to a house at Aripero Village in Rousillac with a search warrant in Bain’s name.

The policemen allegedly showed him the warrant, asked if he had anything mentioned on it and he took them to a bedroom and made a confession. It was also alleged that Simon lifted a mattress in the bedroom and found a gun, after which Bain was alleged to have made a second confession.

In his defence, Bain denied he lived in Rousillac and his lawyer questioned both Inspectors Simon and Smith that they knew this since they had arrested him at his home at Hill Crest Drive, Marabella, just nine months before the alleged incident.

Bain also denied making any confessions and accused Simon of framing him with the gun and ammunition possession charges. He insisted that Simon came with a gun and pulled it out and told him: “That is yours.” No gun was produced at the trial because of a fire at the San Fernando Police Station in 2009, where exhibits were destroyed. The State’s case was prosecuted by Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.