Jamaican agency searches for TT models ‘Faces of the millennium’

Saint International model Tami Williams, the Caribbean’s most successful model ever, on the cover of French Elle magazine.

DEIWGHT PETERS was described by Vogue’s Janelle Okwodu as the man behind Jamaica’s model wave in a 2015 article. The article said the founder of Saint International was “the agency responsible for the discovery and development of many of Jamaica’s rising stars.”

Peters, it added, “honed his skills developing music acts before entering fashion.

“Adept at seeing the raw potential in models at the very beginning of their careers, he has created an enviable roster that focuses on distinctive beauty with a presence and that aims to bridge the gap between Jamaica and the international modelling markets.”

Now Peters has set his sights to TT. The famous talent scout will be in TT from tomorrow to look for fresh faces “for the global fashion industry,” a release said, from the August 4 to 6, hosting searches in north, south and Tobago. The first will take place at Paprika at Rust Street, St Clair, Port of Spain. The second audition on August 5 at the Gulf City Mall Atrium, La Romaine, San Fernando from 12 pm. The third, in Tobago at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands on August 6.

The search is called The Faces of the Millennium and has received sponsorship from Copa airlines and Loop News TT.

The release quoted Peters as saying, “I’m eager to find my next major international fashion stars in Trinidad and Tobago. I always found TT a special place and the beauty and personality of its people makes a good fit for the dynamic fashion industry.”

The model-maker with the “golden eye” has “developed an honourable reputation among the biggest global fashion brands, casting directors, stylists, and photographers, with scores of Jamaican models consistently working in Milan, Paris, Madrid, New York, London, and other cities on designer runway shows or shooting advertising campaigns and magazine editorials,” the release said.

The former banker who started his agency 18 years ago has represented top female and male Jamaican talent such as Tami Williams, Naki Depass, Brad Allen, Jonny Brown, Jermaine Downer, Barbra-Lee Grant, Wayne Booth, Christine Willis, Shanniel Williams, and Romaine Dixon.

For those interested, there is no fee.

“There is also a keen interest in fresh faces with no model experience necessary.

“Consistent with international standards, model hopefuls with aspirations to join the highly selective Saint International roster are expected to range in height between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 1 inch for females, while males must range in height from 6 feet to 6 feet and 4 inches tall,” the release said.

Models should be between 14 and 23 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.