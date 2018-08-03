Hinds dreams of strong debut CPL season

Terrance Hinds

IT was all a dream, but now one of the latest members of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Terrance Hinds is set to make that dream a reality, when the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bowls off on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that the CPL has been a launching pad for a number of West Indies cricketers. Players such as Evin Lewis of TT and Jamaican Rovman Powell have made a name for themselves during the CPL and are now part of the West Indies One Day International (ODI) and T20 teams.

Hinds is a relative unknown coming into the 2018 CPL, but by the end of the tournament maybe a few selectors would be looking his way.

Hinds, a right-handed batsman who also bowls medium pace, is anticipating his debut season.

“I am feeling excited coming into a big tournament like this because everybody would be watching. I am looking forward to playing with (Sunil) Narine, Javon Searles and Kevon Cooper. Since CPL started it was one of my goals to represent TT in the CPL so this is like a dream come true for me. CPL is just excitement, as they say it is the biggest party in sport - enjoy yourself and travel the Caribbean.”

Hinds, who is 26 years old, knows making the starting XI on a strong team like TKR would be challenging, but he has set himself some targets.

“First you have to be playing to set goals. I will like to get a decent average as a batsman at number seven and have a good strike rate. T20 cricket is about having a good strike rate, so I am looking forward to having that strike rate high and getting eight, nine wickets for the tournament. That will be a fast start for me.”

TKR are the defending champions and Hinds believes the team can come out on top once again. “TKR’s chances are always good because of the kind of players on the team. The team has Narine, the Bravo brothers (Dwayne and Darren), Kevon Cooper, (Brendon) McCullum and all the other international players coming in. We have good international players.”

Hinds is not looking to far beyond the CPL saying, “I am taking it one tournament at a time, obviously I want to play for West Indies, play at the highest level and play around the world. This tournament I got an opportunity to do the best I can and (hopefully I can) continue doing well.”