Griffith right man for bandits

THE EDITOR: Talk in the maxi-taxis, PH cars, supermarkets, all the roadside bars and at the doubles vendors, before and after, is that it can safely be said that everybody, like in the PNM and the UNC, believe that Gary Griffith is the man for Commissioner of Police.

We do not need Einstein to intervene.

This is the man in the street talking. Not the politicians. Like it or lump it. You could jump high, you could jump low. You could say this, you could say that. Town says that the only person left with credibility to make mas with the bandits is Griffith.

Now that the former minister of national security under former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been chosen to be the new CoP, it can safely be said it was based on the fact that John Public believes that, in local parlance, Gary ent fraid nobody.

You do not have to check with Einstein.

The former Sandhurst-trained military officer has captured the imagination of citizens across the political divide. His reputation is measured by the fact that it is well recorded in social media that Griffith has previously chosen the welfare of the citizens above self.

Should Griffith fail to slow the surge in crime, what happens? Stop the dotish talk. He is more likely to succeed than the three men who went before on that bacchanal wish list.

And, anyway, right now time is of the essence.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin