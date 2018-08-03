Govt to review properties

Minister of Public Administration, Marlene Mc Donald, as she speaks to the media on her first day back to work after being hospitalised, NALIS, Port of Spain PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

GOVERNMENT, through the Public Administration Ministry, is reviewing several residential properties owned by the State.

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald made this disclosure today on her first full day in office after recuperating from a bout of pneumonia last month. She said the Prime Minister gave her this assignment after he returned from a state visit to China earlier this year.

Explaining there are several state-owned residences which various public office-holders have occupied at various times, McDonald said a review of these properties has not been done for the last 20 years.

She said the review indicated so far there are people who are still living in some of these houses, long after they demitted office, and the issue straddles several administrations.

Once this exercise is complete, McDonald said, a report will be submitted to Cabinet for its deliberation and decision.