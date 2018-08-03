Festive close to Heritage despite rain

Patrons dance in the rain at the the Emancipation Day Gala and Drum Explosion on Wednesday at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park. Photo by Elizabeth Gonzales

Despite inclement weather, scores of Tobagonians and visitors turned out for the 2018 Emancipation Day celebrations at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park, which also marked the end of the 2018 Tobago Heritage Festival.

Many patrons braved the drizzle and wet conditions to dance to the music of African drums and steelpan, and enjoy the African dances which other sought shelter under tents at the Emancipation Gala and Drum Explosion.

In opening remarks at the event, Culture and Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips noted that the event also marked the closure of the 2018 Tobago Heritage Festival.

“Our journey over the past two weeks as this island became a virtual museum from the Tobago Heritage Festival was an active tribute to that traditions handed down and we ought to continue to demonstrate pride in where we came from and who we are. This is from the texture of our hair to our distinct features to the preservation of customs and practices.

“As we celebrate and enjoy the African culture which is evident in our food, fashion, dance, language and craft, let us celebrate and honour the history of our ancestry, not only on Emancipation Day and the Heritage season, but always,” she said.