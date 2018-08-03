Duke: transfer all workers from IRD and Customs to the TTRA

Public Services Association president Watson Duke

ALL employees at the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) and Customs and Excise must be transferred automatically to the TT Revenue Authority (TTRA), without having to re-apply, Public Service Association (PSA) president Watson Duke is demanding.

Duke spoke earlier today as he led a protest by a small group of workers who gathered outside the Eric Williams Financial Complex in Port of Spain.

“All workers must be transferred without any test or any application. Every single person must be transferred whether contract, temporary or permanent, from both these institutions and their salaries must be improved and their terms and conditions remain the same or improved.

“I felt the delay by the Minister of Finance to prepare the Act was something well deserving to look at, but what he has done is glorify the days of slavery when workers will be forced out of their jobs to take up contract work as independent contractors," Duke said.