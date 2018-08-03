Coroner’s Inquest ordered into fatal boating accident

A coroner’s inquest has been ordered into the death of Nicholas Kowlessar, who was killed in a boating accident last Sunday.

Police told Newsday pictures are expected to be taken of the boat involved in the accident, and statements taken from witnesses.

The file, along with an autopsy report, will then be taken to a coroner who would make a judgement based on the findings.

If there is anything in the file that does not add up, the witnesses will be called and further investigations conducted.

Newsday was told the inquest will take about six weeks.

On Sunday last, Kowlessar was on an outing with friends, who were going down the islands aboard a 20-foot pirogue. They were trying to dock at Chacachacare Island and Kowlessar jumped out of the boat with a rope in hand, trying to secure the boat, but he tripped and was struck with one of the propellers.

He was taken to the Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas, then taken to the St James Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead. Kowlessar, 42, of St Joseph Village, San Fernando was a Marine Supervisor at AR Singh Contractors Limited in Point Fortin.