Compliant Pro League clubs to get funding

Finals of the First Citizens' Cup 2018 between Defence Force FC and Central FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images

THE Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs has given the green light for Pro league clubs that are compliant with the policy of the Ministry and Sport Company to immediately access their Government subvention.

The Ministry made the announcement in press release today, exactly one week before the league commences. The Ministry confirmed a Newsday report which revealed W Connection and Point Fortin Civic were the only clubs who failed to submit their financial documents and statements to become compliant. The Ministry said W Connection indicated their auditor was out of the country but would submit their documents by today. Point Fortin Civic submitted nothing.

Renee John-Williams, owner of W Connection, told Newsday in an interview earlier this week, “W Connection (is) compliant with the TTFA (TT Football Association). It’s a TTFA issue but I wouldn’t comment publicly on my club’s internal matters. We’re TTFA compliant.”

The Ministry reiterated self-sufficiency is supposed to be the aim of the Pro League. The Ministry said although $11.1 million was approved by Cabinet to assist the league for three years, funding will be reduced annually. Each club will receive $600,000 in year one, $450,000 in year two and $337,500 in the final year.