Children’s Authority confirms: Marijuana dad being investigated

Children’s Authority chairman Hanif Benjamin

CHAIRMAN of the Children's Authority Hanif Benjamin this afternoon confirmed the authority has begun its own investigation into the living conditions of children at a San Fernando home, whose father reportedly gave them marijuana tea as a remedy for their asthma.

Speaking with Newsday after the signing of a memorandum with the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain, Benjamin said while he did not want to pre-empt the investigations, he could confirm that officials from the authority visited the home yesterday and assessed the living conditions of the children.

Benjamin also said the authority operates independently of the police and secures the social well-being of the children.

"Once we get a report our internal mechanism kicks into place at once. Our investigations team are in fact on location as we speak, so we are actively involved in this case. They are on the field right now.

"There are two investigations. Our mandate is to care and protect, so we will be looking to see if the children are in need of care and protection. Once that has been substantiated. The police deal with the criminal arm to bring charges. In this case, the police started their own investigation and reached out to the authority and we will continue it."