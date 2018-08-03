Child trafficking on the rise

THERE has been a marked increase in the number of children trafficked through TT for the year thus far compared to those received last year, according to Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) Alana Wheeler during a signing ceremony at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street this afternoon.

Responding to questions by reporters Wheeler said four children have been recovered by officers of the CTU compared to only one child for the period last year. She attributed this increase in recovery to improved communication between various stakeholders and greater efforts to raise awareness into the seriousness of trafficking.

"For the year 2018 we have already investigated four cases of child trafficking involving one male minor and three female minors. These victims range from ages 15 to 17 years.

"The Counter Trafficking Unit looks forward to future collaborations with the Children's Authority to successfully execute its mandate and responsibilities under the trafficking of persons act."