Bring back weathervane

THE EDITOR: Thank you for the recent interesting article on the restoration/retrofit of the Red House which is – at last – nearing completion.

Many of us would love to see the replacement of the attractive weathervane that used to stand on top of the cupola of the Red House. It was in the form of either a dragon or a seahorse, depending on who you asked. If the original cannot be found, perhaps a replica can be obtained.

Those old enough will remember that, a generation ago, the original was removed from the Red House, at dead of night, on grounds that could only be described as ignorance and superstition.

Let us see it restored to its rightful place.

ANN WHITTAKER via e-mail