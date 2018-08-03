Breastfeeding on the job

THE EDITOR: As we are currently celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, I would like to highly commend the North West Regional Health Authority for providing staff and patients with a breastfeeding/lactation room.

This has been integral in allowing me to continue to exclusively breastfeed my baby, on my return to work. I am most grateful to the very dedicated and passionate lactation counsellors who provide us, the nursing moms, with guidance and support.

We should aim nationally for all working moms to have similar facilities when returning to work, in order to prolong breastfeeding duration for the benefit of our babies.

DR M GOSEIN via e-mail