Allegations of fraud, misconduct at Chaguanas corporation

Transport division workers at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation stage an early morning protest outside the Corporation building, Chaguanas. Workers are protesting over poor promotion practices, corruption and defective vehicles. second from right is attorney Richard Jaggasar will is making representation on behalf on the workers. Photo: Lincoln Holder

AN employee of the Transport Division at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation has filed a pre-action protocol letter against the corporation, alleging fraud, misconduct and calling for the removal of the division’s foreman.

In a letter dated July 9, 2018 attorney Richard Jaggasar says the current foreman was promoted ahead of others in the division and uses his position to intimidate, threaten and abuse employees.

A group of workers met with Jaggasar in front of the corporation’s building in Chaguanas this morning before the letter was hand delivered to chief executive officer, Jameel Ameerlal.

A copy of a petition signed by 30 of the 32 employees of the division, calling for the foreman’s removal was also attached to the letter.

Jaggasar said a checker at the corporation has been paid for the past three years’ without attending work.

Jaggasar has also written to the president of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), James Lambert, calling on him to meet with workers and address their concerns.

He said the union has failed to act on the workers' behalf and the workers no longer have confidence in the NUGFW.