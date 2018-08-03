AG says no requests for TT investigation from Vietnam

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi last night said while the Government has not received requests for assistance from the Vietnamese government, with respect to a US$35 million drug bust at a port in south-east Vietnam, he is optimistic that local investigations will be conducted thoroughly to determine whether the drugs were loaded in Trinidad.

Speaking with Newsday, Al-Rawi said TT has had a long and fruitful history of cooperating with its allies, both regionally and internationally, and said, if asked, TT would be prepared to lend assistance to Vietnam with respect to investigations into the origin of a quantity of cocaine found aboard the Maersk Shenzhen cargo vessel on Tuesday.

"I am aware of the situation and I am sure if the relevant units like the OCIU are investigating the matter, which was indicated, we are doing all that we can on our end to determine the extent if any of Trinidadian involvement.

"Over the past few years, TT has enjoyed good relations and will continue to partner with both Commonwealth and non-Commonwealth countries. Vietnam has not asked us for any assistance in their investigations just yet but we are prepared to assist however we can."

Al-Rawi also said in recent years there has been heightened level of cooperation among local law enforcement and their international counterparts as well as an increase in counter drug-trafficking initiatives in the Caribbean led by the US Navy South Command.

He said this, added to local efforts by the police, made him comfortable that all was being done to prevent the flow of drugs through Trinidad.