TT salsa duo gets WoD judge’s pick

Trinidad and Tobago salsa dance duo Stefan Maynard left, and Karline Brathwaite at right holding their judge's pick certificate and local franchise holder Kyle Lequay centre

TT salsa dance duo Stefan Maynard and Karline Brathwaite, who stayed back in LA for the workshops associated with the popular NBC television reality hit series, World of Dance (WoD), won a judges pick to a TV casting on Monday night.

Though this is like going through the back door to the show, they said it is one step closer to actually being on the TV show, having been selected as one of the five acts out of 27 to get that judge’s pick.

However, Maynard and Brathwaite will have to return to LA soon for a casting.