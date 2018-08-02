TCL found partly liable for welder's injury

A HIGH COURT judge has found local cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) partly liable for injuries sustained by a welder after a portion of a make-shift scaffolding fell on him while he was working on one of its kiln at its Claxton Bay operations.

As a result of the ruling of Justice Frank Seepersad, the cement maker will pay 65 per cent of the compensation to be assessed by a Master for Joseph Ramsaroop.

The company Ramsaroop was employed with -Aronco Services Ltd - was found to be 35 per cent liable for the accident which took place on September 15, 2015.

The judge’s findings on liability came at the end of the trial, at which Ramsaroop testified, at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

In his lawsuit against TCL and Aronco, Ramsaroop, 43, claimed both companies failed to take all reasonable precautions for his safety, or provide a safe work environment.

He said was carrying out his assigned duties as a welder at TCL’s kiln when suddenly, without warning, the make-shift scaffolding slipped, and the heavy planks fell on him and injured his back.

In his submissions, Ramsaroop’s attorney Edwin Roopnarine argued that his client was concerned about the scaffolding and had brought it to the attention of his Aronco supervisor, but was told to “go-ahead” with his duties.

“He did what any employee would do; turn to a safety officer and was reassured it was safe,” Roopnarine said.

“The fault of the accident was the scaffolding.”

The lawyer said it was TCL’s plant and also ascribed blame on Aronco, since, according to him, his employer allowed him to operate in that environment.

According to Roopnarine, there was a system whereby Aronco workers would alternate with TCL’s casual workers on the kiln.

In his oral decision, Seepersad agreed, saying on the evidence it appeared that TCL decided to depart from the alternate work arrangement to a simultaneous one, where work was done by workers of both companies at the same time.

The judge said the kiln was an integral part of TCL’s operation and had been down for a substantial period of time so the company wanted it up-and-running as soon as possible.

He said he believed Ramsaroop’s testimony and that of his witness (one of his co-workers at the time), and was critical of TCL for not bringing its project engineer or its safety officer as witnesses in the case.

He found that both TCL and Aronco failed to take steps to prevent Ramsaroop from being injured on the work site and TCL’s decision to depart from the previous work arrangement was “hinged on commercial exigencies to get the work done.”

Appearing for Aronco was attorney Shivanand Ramnarine while Prakash Deonarine appeared for TCL.