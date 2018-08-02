Social welfare cheques available from today

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has advised that internal administrative challenges at the National Mail Centre of TTPOST has affected the delivery of social welfare payment cheques to some clients.

The ministry in a release said TTPOST has rectified the problem and confirmed that the delivery of cheques should be completed by today. The ministry advised that people whose payments are made via direct deposit were not affected in any way by this situation.

“The ministry wishes to apologise for any inconveniences arising out of this situation.”