Rifle hidden under mattress, man arrested

CENTRAL Division police arrested a 24-year-old man yesterday, after finding a rifle loaded with four rounds of ammunition under a mattress. Once charged, he will appear before a Chaguanas magistrate.

Under the supervision of Sgt Glen Persad, at about 9 pm yesterday Central Division Task Force police went to the man’s home at Jonathan Trace in Cunupia. The police corporate communications unit says police found a Ruger Charger rifle with a magazine containing four rounds of .22 ammunition hidden under a mattress in a bedroom in the house.

The man was arrested and up to this afternoon was in custody.