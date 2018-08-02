Quamina to be buried on Thursday

THE funeral for Carla Quamina, who was murdered last Friday, is scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Thursday at the St James the Just Anglican Church, Adolphus Cox Street, Sangre Grande.

She would then be laid to rest at the Foster Road Public Cemetery, a stone’s throw away from her Sangre Grande home.

Quamina, 55, sister of magistrate Carl Quamina, was found dead by police in the living room of her home at the corner of Sellier and Greenidge Streets around 11 pm on Friday after neighbours reported hearing gunshots. She was shot multiple times. Police believe she may not have been the intended target. Investigations are continuing.