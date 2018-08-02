North Eastern Division reports decrease in serious crime

File photo. Photo: Anil Rampersad

North Eastern Division acting ASP Anthony Harford said their division has realised a 21 per cent decrease in serious crime committed, from 645 in 2017 to 511 in 2018.

“This represents 134 fewer serious reported crimes than for the corresponding period in 2017.

This decrease is witnessed in some key crime areas such as woundings and shootings.

In 2017, there were 47 such offences, as compared to 37 for 2018. There has also been a 33 per cent decrease in burglaries and break-ins, with 124 of these occurring in 2017 and 83 being recorded for 2018.”

At the weekly police briefing at the police headquarters, Port of Spain today, Harford said the division has achieved a detection rate of 34 per cent.

The murder toll now stands at 321 for 2018 as opposed to 282 for 2017.