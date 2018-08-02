Moonilal: When will Parliament debate deputy CoP nominee?

MP for Oropuche east Roodal Moonilal in the lower house PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday called on the Government to say when the debate for the nominee of deputy commissioner of police will take place.

Moonilal said yesterday the orders were laid in and around February 2 and they were on the order paper for debate.

“To this date we have not debated the nominations for deputy commissioner. The Government needs to indicate to the country when that debate will take place so that I can plan my holiday period and business arrangements so that I would be present for the debate if it is held in August."

On a different matter Moonilal said the Government needs to also indicate alternatively whether the debate for deputy commissioner is as urgent as the passage of the nominee Gary Griffith.

“There is some speculation as to whether Griffith has to be made a police officer to assume the title of commissioner of police. Griffith is the first non-policeman to become commissioner.

In the case of Dwayne Gibbs who was already a police officer in Canada he was made a police officer in TT so it is left to be seen whether Griffith will also be appointed as a police officer since the law provides for the incumbent commissioner to appoint someone as a police officer."