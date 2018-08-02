Laventille youths making a difference

Children from one of Waby activity sessions.

TEN years ago, out of a desire to revive a community tradition of Sunday school which seven young people from Laventille felt had a personal impact on their lives and preventing them from turning to criminal activity, they formed a non-profit community-based organisation named We Are Better Youths (Waby).

Candice Shallow, secretary, said: “In growing up, the seven executive members was exposed to Sunday school and sports in the community.

When that was terminated, we lost seven young people due to violence.

Therefore, the seven young people of the executive decided to start this group in an effort to bring the knowledge of God closer to the youth and expose them to positive things, Sunday school, sports, concerts etc etc. which we thought will deter them from a life of crime.”

Other executive members of Waby are Devon Douglas, president/PRO; Keito Romeo, vice president; Donna Douglas, assistant secretary; Dale Thompson, treasurer; Don Douglas, event coordinator; and Nolan Holder, youth adviser.

Waby is based in Shouter Hill/Ovid Alley, Laventille, and its main objective is to contribute to the mental, spiritual, physical and social development of the young people in the Laventille and surrounding communities.

Ovid Alley is between the 42nd Street and Desperlie Crescent communities, home to two warring gangs, but boasts of not being known for any criminal activity.

Asked how they have managed to keep their youth out of trouble despite being nestled between two warring communities, Shallow said: “By keeping their minds positively occupied, by creating a safe haven for the youth of our and surrounding communities where they will learn to socialise, communicate and work together. We also give them another option as oppose to the negative situation and influences around them.

We also teach them core values such as discipline, togetherness, respect and the importance of appreciation for self, their peers and anyone they come in contact with.”

She also said that Waby is fully supported by the elderly and older youth in the community, then spoke of some of the services they offer the youths in their community.

She said Sunday school teaches them about the word of God and the importance of having God in their lives, their historical outing promotes recreation while teaching the youths places of historical value in their country and they are also taught to know their country.

“Our sports days helps showcase their talents, increase interest in sports, and promotes a healthy lifestyle and we make them understand the importance of team work, while our Christmas concert/dinner is an avenue for them to showcase their hidden talents like dance, drumology, spoken word, singing etc in a social environment, and it also allows them to dress formally away from the jeans and jersey.”

As for the cooking, art and craft sessions, those expose them to other activities where they can have a choice.

Shallow said: “All our programmes are to help develop them as better rounded individuals and these activities are funded by members of the community, fundraisers and donations, as well as financial and non-financial support from the Government and corporate bodies.”

She added that approximately 150 youths have benefitted from Waby thus far though most of its members are still in school.

She then boasted: “One of our members is pursuing his passion in culinary arts at hotel school, another in nursing and we also have one who has her own business, a day care. Our members are doing well thus far.”

Ultimately, Waby’s goal is to give youths in the community another option other than a life of crime, assist them where ever possible, provide them a support base system for those who may not have it at home and to motivate them to aspire to achieve their goal and make betterment for themselves.

Shallow said: “We are achieving our goals of positively impacting the lives of our members as evidence to our group reaching a milestone of ten years earlier this year on February 17, despite our many challenges. Our members remain constant and new members have joined and we have received continued support from the community, well wishers and stakeholders.” Waby’s 11th annual Independence Sports and Family Day is carded for August 31, at Ovid Alley, Laventille, and they are welcoming any assistance from corporate TT to make it a success.