Jack wants Griffith to move into Commissioner’s official residence

The official residence of the Commissioner of Police at the Police Training College, St James. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

Former minister of national security Jack Warner as well as Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Anand Ramesar yesterday called on new Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to occupy the Commissioner’s official residence which is located at the entrance of the Police Training College in St James.

The house, which was refurbished late October 2010 at a cost of $1.7 million for then Police Commissioner Canadian Dwayne Gibbs, remained unoccupied up until yesterday.

In 2010 it was discovered part of the roof had some leaks, while some of the wooden rafters were rotted, and pigeons have taken over part of the building.

Gibbs who was given a tour of the house along with his wife Dawn in October of 2010 had agreed to live at the official residence after the refurbishment.

The Newsday understands that government through the Ministry of Finance released funds for the refurbishment and Gibbs along with his family was expected to occupy the house in December of 2010.

No reason was given by the then government as to why Gibbs and his wife opted not to move into the house.