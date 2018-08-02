Insurance companies fight fraud with the cloud

File photo

Insurance companies are joining forces to combat fraud and improve service delivery via a cloud-based claims database.

At a ceremony this morning at the Maritime Financial Centre in Barataria, the Association of TT Insurance Companies (Attic) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with eight of its member companies who will “pioneer and lead the transformation of the industry.”

The Claims Bank Database will be a cloud-based electronic register that will store data from all claims made to participating insurance agencies.

Each agency will therefore be able to share and access data from the other, streamlining the claims process, improving the detection of fraud, and hopefully, reducing and deterring it from happening. The new move is in accordance with the requirements of the new Insurance Act, Attic said.

Other benefits include better pricing and underwriting services, quicker claims processing between participating member firms, a centralised database of stolen or written-off vehicles, and injury statistics and reports.

Over time, Attic envisages that this data can be shared with the relevant government agencies, protective services and financial institutions.

“Attic realises the need to develop and improve the experience for its policyholders and claimants. A data-driven paradigm is crucial for the development of our industry and society,” the association said.