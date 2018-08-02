Cops rescue kidnapped Venezuelan

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A 23-year-old Venezuelan woman who was kidnapped on Sunday and kept in an apartment at Morne Diablo, Siparia was rescued yesterday by Anti-Kidnapping Unit police with help from South Western Division officers.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was examined and later reunited with relatives and friends.

Police said the woman, who lives in Chaguanas, was snatched by two men who accused her of knowing the whereabouts of two other men who the kidnappers were searching for.

The woman insisted she did not know who they were talking about and begged the men to release her.

However, she was taken to the apartment where she was being guarded by two Trinidadian men and three people from the Dominican Republic.

The woman’s disappearance was only reported to police on August 1.