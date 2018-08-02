Coast Guard vessels cost US$35M each

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley boards a Coast Guard vessel docked in Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas during a visit to Coast Gaurd headquarters.

TWO Cape Class vessels which Government is seeking to purchase for the Coast Guard cost US$35 million each.

This was the information today provided by a senior government official regarding a daily newspaper report which claimed the vessels cost US$74 million. A second government official said negotiations for the vessels, which are manufactured by Australian shipbuilder Austal, are still in progress at this time.

The Prime Minister announced Government's decision to purchase these vessels at a news conference at the Coast Guard's headquarters at Staubles Bay on July 26. Dr Rowley said these vessels will be used to conduct long-range patrols.

The PM said they are to be accessed through a $2 billion fund for export loan agreements, set up by the Australian government in increasing the ease of access of Australian-built equipment to other Commonwealth states.

He also indicated the TT Express would be sold and two other vessels would be acquired for use on the seabridge.