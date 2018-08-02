Chaford Court students honoured

Members of Breath of Dance do a routine.

TEN students from Charford Court on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain have been honoured for their excellence in the recent Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Examinations

Last Saturday Charford Court Community Association, led by pannist Clive Telemaque, invited all the residents to be a part of the celebration in honour of the successful students.

An array of talent was on show including dance, art, fashion, singing, steelpan music, calypso, and magic. The performers included the Church of Scotland Trinidad Steel Orchestra, Gonzales Sheikers Steel Orchestra, Massy Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra and Sapophonics Ensemble.

Breath of Dance Theatre Group from Belmont, Gonzales Cultural Performers, along with several calypsonians.

Daniel Gulston and Rance Johnson and illusionist Kess made special appearances.

The ten students who were honoured are Eliana Callender (St Francois Girls College), Andrew Carrabayo (Tranquility Secondary), Jadon Collis (St Mary’s College), Tahila Crawford (South East Port of Spain Secondary), Haleema Cupid (Morvant Laventille Secondary), Avionne Dalisia-Moore (Bishops Anstey High School, POS), Jibrill Graves (Fatima College), Triston John (Woodbrook Secondary), Nathania Peters (Bishop’s Anesty High School, POS) and Landon Smith (Trinity College Moka).

Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for the area Stuart Young, and Port of Spain City Corporation councillor Abena Hartley were on hand to give out the awards as well as mingle with the residents.