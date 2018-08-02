Caldrac Club developing future cricketers

Participants of the Caldrac Club coaching clinic.

CALDRAC Club, in an effort to develop the next generation of cricketers, are hosting a coaching clinic for boys and girls between the ages of six and 12 years.

The clinic started on May 12 and ends on August 12 with a graduation carded for the participants on August 18.

The coaching clinic includes 62 boys and 28 girls with all the applicants coming from the five primary schools within the Couva area.

The target group earmarked to participate in the clinic are from the catchment areas of Phoenix Park, Esperanza Village, California, Dow Village and Pranz Garden.

The coaches involved in the clinic are Gerald Garcia, Robert Mahabir, Marlon Peters and Ronnie Balkisson with Bernard Hart as the coordinator. National coach Kelvin Williams along with the Rebels Coaching Caravan conducted a session.

One of the objectives of the clinic is to get children more involved in sport.

Technology has caused a lot of young people to stay indoors and not become physically engaged in outdoor activities. This in some cases is causing obesity among young children. The coaching clinic will be an avenue for them to develop physically and mentally.

The programme’s goal is also to encourage discipline among young people. Caldrac Club sees this clinic as a feeder for primary and secondary schools cricket, women’s cricket and club cricket.